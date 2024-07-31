Six dead, over 700 detained in Venezuela election result protests

Rio de Janeiro, Jul. 31, (dpa/GNA) – Pressure is mounting on the streets of Venezuela after at least six people were killed and more than 700 detained in the protests against President Nicolás Maduro’s controversial re-election.

The non-governmental organization Foro Penal wrote on X on Tuesday that two young people were among the victims of the Monday protests that turned violent.

According to the public prosecutor’s office, one police officer was also killed.

Across the country, 749 demonstrators have been detained, Attorney General Tarek William Saab said.

Those arrested had attacked police stations, electoral offices, town halls and hospitals, he said. They are accused of terrorism, incitement to hatred and blocking public roads, he added.

The crisis-stricken country is facing a fresh wave of unrest after Maduro was officially declared the winner of Sunday’s vote, securing the authoritarian left-wing leader a third six-year term in office.

The opposition has refused to recognize the official result and has made allegations of election fraud.

Fear of escalation growing

Thousands of people took to the streets in the capital Caracas to support opposition candidate Edmundo González on Tuesday.

“The only thing we are willing to negotiate is the peaceful transition,” opposition leader María Corina Machado said, as protestors chanted “we have no fear.”

The government camp also plans to bring its supporters to the streets. President Maduro said that there had been over 100 attacks after the election.

“We are dealing with a coup d’état instigated by the fascist forces of the extreme right with the support of the imperial forces, US imperialism,” said Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino López. “We will thwart this coup d’état.”

UN Human Rights Commissioner Volker Türk expressed concern about the violence. “I am alarmed by reports of the disproportionate use of force by security forces and armed groups supporting the government,” he said in a statement.

“I call on the government to respect the right of all Venezuelans to assemble, protest peacefully and express their opinions freely and without fear.”

Opposition rejects official result

The National Electoral Council officially declared Maduro the winner of the presidential election with 51.2% of the vote, while González received 44.2%.

Machado said to media representatives on Monday that the government opponents had access to 73% of the result lists, which indicated an insurmountable lead for the challenger.

She said González had won in all states and received over 6.2 million votes, while Maduro received only 2.7 million.

Maduro, who has been in power since 2013, said that over 100 attacks have been recorded in the country since Sunday, blaming the United States and the opposition.

“This is a fascist, counter-revolutionary and criminal group,” he added.

The US government and several Latin American countries have expressed doubts about the official election result.

US President Joe Biden and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva called on Venezuela’s government to release full, transparent and detailed voting data from the election.

“The two leaders shared the perspective that the Venezuelan election outcome represents a critical moment for democracy in the hemisphere, and they pledged to remain in close coordination on the issue,” the White House said in a statement.

However, Maduro has received support from Latin American countries such as Cuba and Honduras, as well as political backing from China and Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday decried the protests on Tuesday, saying: “Of course, it is very important that these attempts to aggravate the situation in Venezuela are not fuelled by third countries and that Venezuela remains free from external interference.”

Maduro clings on as Venezuela suffers

Oil-rich Venezuela has suffered in recent years from mismanagement, corruption and international sanctions.

More than 80% of the population lives below the poverty line.

According to the UN, over 7 million people – about a quarter of the population – have left the oil-rich country in recent years due to poverty and violence.

The desperate situation has led to repeated protests against Maduro’s rule, but he has been able to survive despite intense pressure to step down.

After the last contested elections in 2018, opposition leader Juan Guaidó declared himself the legitimate president of the country and was recognized by the United States and other Western countries, but Maduro was able to retain the support of powerful groups within Venezuela, including the military.

Following his latest controversial win, Maduro is set to begin his third six-year term in January 2025.

GNA

