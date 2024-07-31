AWMA gets new Convenor 

Accra, July 31, GNA- The Alliance for Women in Media (AWMA) has appointed Ms Mercy Catherine Adjabeng as its new Convenor.

This follows the resignation of Ms Shamima Muslim, who has been AWMA’s Convenor since its inception in 2017.

The appointment of Ms Adjabeng is contained in a press statement signed by Prof. Abena Animwaa Yeboah-Banin, Co-Chair, Steering Committee, AWMA, on Wednesday, July 31.

“AWMA wishes to inform its stakeholders and the general public that Ms Mercy C. Adjabeng has assumed the role of its Convenor.

“This appointment, which takes immediate effect, follows the resignation of Ms Shamima Muslim from the role,” a portion of the statement said.

Prof. Yeboah-Banin said Ms Muslim resigned to chart a new career path in politics.

She said AWMA had a non-partisan ethos, which prohibited its members from engaging in partisan politics hence Ms Muslim’s resignation.

“Ms Muslim, who has been the Convenor of the advocacy group since its inception in 2017, has informed the Steering Committee and general membership of her decision to transition into partisan political activism.

“She has, subsequently, stepped down in accordance with the non-partisan ethos of the Alliance,” Prof Yeboah-Banin said in the press statement.

She said the Steering Committee, thereafter, settled on Ms Adjabeng, a founding member of AWMA.

She indicated that Ms Adjabeng, Founder and Editor of Discovery Teen Magazine and Discovery Teen Foundation, brought to the role a wealth of experience, spanning diverse sectors, including diplomacy, media, private sector, education, and governance.

“It is the variety, knowledge and expertise of this multisector experience that equips Mercy Adjabeng as a transformative leader,” Prof. Yeboah-Banin said.

She described Ms Adjabeng as a strategist navigating worlds with high-value partners using her interpersonal skills, a proactive approach and success in developing Women’s Rights Programs, and Human Rights Projects, and participating in leadership and politics at the grassroots, national and international level.

She said Ms Adjabeng was also a Founding Member and Steering Committee member of the Affirmative Action Coalition and had held several roles, including the Research, Public Affairs and Events Manager of the Australian High Commission.

Prof. Yeboah-Banin also indicated that the new Convenor doubled as the High Commission’s Gender Focal person on the UN Development Partners’ Gender Equality Sector Working Group (GEST).

“In the media space, Ms Adjabeng worked as the Media Advisor of Ghana’s Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection in 2017 and covered the 61st Convention on the Status of Women (CSW) at the UN Headquarters in New York,” Prof Yeboah-Banin said.

She said Ms Adjabeng was a pioneer News Editor, Producer, and Content Developer for TV3 and its Radio Station, 3FM, 92.7 and championed gender issues through the “Women Mean Business” programme.

She was also an Assistant News Editor at Multimedia Group’s Joy FM.

Presently, Ms Adjabeng serves on several gender committees, including the steering committee of Ghana’s Affirmative Action Bill Coalition.

The statement assured Ms Adjabeng of the Organisation’s full support and cooperation as she took charge of leading the group to further greatness.

Meanwhile, the Steering Committee wished Ms Muslim well in her new endeavour, saying it was encouraged by the knowledge that she only chose a different path to continue to be the voice of women.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

