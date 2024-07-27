Pre-SHS classes prepare JHS graduates for secondary school – Headteacher 

By Mercy Arthur

Tema, July 27, GNA – Mr Bennett Emman Raymond, Headteacher of Gina’s Angel School, has urged parents to enroll their children who just completed the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) into pre-senior high school classes.

He said that will prepare them for the next level of academic life.

Mr. Raymond said such classes would also give the children a strong foundation to succeed academically.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, he stated that pre-SHS classes served as a smooth transition from JHS to SHS, helping the students to adjust to new teaching methods, expectations, and academic rigour.

He added that it aids in academic preparedness and reinforcement of essential concepts and skills, thus ensuring the students were well-prepared for the SHS curriculum demands.

“Pre-SHS classes help in subject familiarisation, thus introducing the students to SHS subjects that aid them in making informed elective choices and developing a stronger foundation,” he added.

Mr Raymond urged parents to continue to play the vital role in offering guidance on future academic and career choices and emotional support and encouragement during this transitional phase.

He advised the JHS graduates awaiting their results to utilise the break very well for relaxation and recharge their strength for the higher academic work ahead of them.

He also encouraged them to engage in activities that would prioritise learning and promote their physical and mental well-being.

The headteacher cautioned them against associating with bad friends during this period; rather, they should engage in hobbies such as sports or volunteer work to maintain a sense of purpose and set boundaries to establish clear limits on social interactions and activities.

He recommended that the graduates considered the importance of personal value, integrity, and self-respect before joining the association of negative peers.

“Graduates should desist from idleness but rather engage in online learning or courses to enhance their knowledge and read books or articles on topics of interest,” he advised.

Master Godfred Appoh, a JHS graduate, told the GNA that attending pre-SHS classes had improved his learning skills as it had introduced him to SHS core subjects such as core math and English language and the elective subjects for the course he intended to offer at SHS.

Mrs. Paulina Ampiah, a mother of a JHS graduate, reiterated that enrolling the children in pre-SHS classes helped lay the groundwork for their secondary level of education and in the field, they wanted to specialise in.

