Nana Akufo-Addo must assure Ghanaians of handing over to whoever wins — Aseidu Nketia 

Tamale, July 27, GNA – Mr Johnson Aseidu Nketiah, Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to assure Ghanaians of his readiness to hand over power peacefully at the end of the 2024 general election.

He said the President, though a political party head, had the responsibility as the leader of the country, who should be concerned about a peaceful transition.

He was speaking at the NDC’s National Campaign launch in Tamale on Saturday.

Mr Nketiah said, “We are heading towards a crucial election and as the President, you have a bigger responsibility to make sure there’s a peaceful handing over after the election without a drop of blood.”

He indicated that past Presidents declared their readiness to hand over power a year ahead of elections, adding that President Nana Akufo-Addo had not done so though and there was four months left to go to the polls.

He said, “Come out and speak as the father of the nation. Set the tone for the elections. If the election is going to be peaceful, it will be dependent on the President.”

He called on the President to call his appointees to order to desist from using Ghanaians’ invested power for selfish political interests.

Mr Aseidu Nketia, who described his message as a letter to the President, said there was the need for President Nana Akufo-Addo to inform his appointees that the power of the masses was stronger than that of any Police or military force.

He urged the Council of State to discharge the duty for which they were instituted, which was to advise the President and said they should justify the reason for their existence.

He said traditional institution was insulated from partisan politics because they had a role to play in being neutral to maintain peace.

He advised against chiefs and religious leaders meddling in political issues and being party affiliates, saying, “When chiefs major in politics, there will be a time politicians will major in chieftaincy, and we don’t want that.”

He stated that Ghana’s ability to retain peace was dependent on the 2024 general election and called on the National Peace Council to live up to its responsibility.

