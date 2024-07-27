NDC launches campaign for 2024 general election  

By Albert Futukpor

Tamale, July 27, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Saturday launched its campaign for this year’s general election with a resounding call on the citizenry to vote for a change of government on December 07.

Former President John Mahama, Flagbearer of the NDC, addressing a crowd of party supporters during the National Campaign launch at the Jubilee Park in Tamale, said the country, under the current government, was headed in the wrong direction, hence need for change.

Mr Mahama said: “I will work hard day and night to make sure we reset the fortunes of this country” adding “four years of a good leader will make more impact than eight years of a bad leader.”

He spoke about the challenges confronting the country saying all the statistics showed that things were not well with the country, adding “I believe that four years is enough to reset the country so that future generations can come to build on it.”

He said: “Let us not lose hope. Next NDC government is the government that will restore hope and create opportunities for the youth. NDC has the men and women, who are capable of turning around the fortunes of the country.”

Former President Mahama said he would work to strengthen institutions such as Parliament and the Judiciary to uphold the country’s democracy as well as ensure accountability.

He spoke about the caliber of the team he would constitute for his next government saying, “Those who want to serve in the next administration, you are coming to serve in an administration of modesty, hard work, honesty and accountability.”

He announced that the party would launch its manifesto before the end of next month in the Central Region.

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Running Mate to the Flagbearer of the NDC, said the next NDC government would establish the Women’s Development Bank to advance low interest small loans to women to engage in profitable ventures to take care of the home.

Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, National Chairman, NDC called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to assure the citizenry of his readiness to hand over power peacefully to whoever won at the end of the 2024 general election.

He said the President, though a political party head, had the responsibility as the leader of the country, and should be concerned about a peaceful transition.

He said, “We are heading towards a crucial election and as the President, you have a bigger responsibility to make sure there’s a peaceful handing over after the election without a drop of blood.”

He said past Presidents declared their readiness to hand over power a year ahead of elections, adding President Nana Akufo-Addo had not done so, even though there was four months left to go to the polls.

He said, “Come out and speak as the father of the nation. Set the tone for the elections. If the election is going to be peaceful, it will be dependent on the President.”

Mr Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary, NDC said December 07 was a battle to defeat the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to end the level of destruction and total decay of the country.

He said if the NPP was not defeated, they would assume that one could mismanage the country and still win an election, which would mean total destruction of the country.

GNA

