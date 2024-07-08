Assembly Member urges community to bury political differences 

By Muniratu Akweley Issah, GNA

Accra, July 8, GNA – Mr Paul Osei Agyapong, Assembly Member for Teshie Estate South Electoral Area, has urged community members to bury their political differences to foster unity and development in the area.

Mr Agyapong said development in community had been delayed and it was time to join hands and get on board for the community to get back on its feet.

The Assemblyman urged the community members at a durbar to discuss issues of concern and suggest possible means of addressing the issues aimed at development.

Assembly members were sworn into power to steer the affairs of their various communities in February 2024, after they were voted into power in December 2023.

An Assembly Member per the District Assembly Act is responsible for the overall development of the district and ensures the preparation and submission of development plans and budget to the relevant central government Agency and Ministry through the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC).

The Assembly Member for the Teshie Estate South Electoral Area deemed it necessary to get everyone on board and discuss issues affecting community members and the way forward.

Issues discussed were on security, which was a top priority due to the increasing number of thefts such as snatching of bags and phones in the area.

He said sanitation issues in the area were also disturbing and hoped to address the menace as well.

He said: “It is a worry, how people dispose of their rubbish anywhere, we see a heap of refuse behind buildings, we see wastewater on the road due to lack of drainage system and such issues bring insanitary conditions in the area.”

Mr Agyapong indicated that coming together to contribute and purchase pipes and direct the water into the gutters was necessary to ensure sanity in the area.

He also made it known that communal labour activity would be revived for every member to take part in cleaning their own environment whiles ensuring a healthy community.

“We pay property rates to the Municipal Assembly so community members must benefit from the assembly’s developmental project,

“If we come together and remain united the assembly will respect us and do the needful.

“Let’s put party issues behind and join hands for unity and development,” he added.

Other issues discussed were dredging of storm drains and the gutters, construction of inner and access roads, indiscipline, youth empowerment skills training and trading activities.

The community members suggested the creation of a community Policing or watchdog committee to protect the lives and property in the community.

They also said that the frequent communal labour with stringent bye-laws and measures would help address the menace and bring the community back on track.

Mr Charles Obeng, also a community member, advised other members to be one other’s keeper and support the Assembly Man in his vision to accelerate the development of the area.

