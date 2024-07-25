Nationalism and patriotism fundamental for national development — Justice Dotse 

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, July 25, GNA – Justice Victor Jones Dotse, a retired Supreme Court Judge has called on Ghanaians to exhibit a high sense of nationalism for individual and national prosperity.

He said nationalism and patriotism were basic ingredients for national development.

The retired Judge made the call in Accra at the launch of Samuel Koku Anyidoho’s book, ” Uncompromising Thoughts.”

The 205-page book has 25 chapters, including “the Atta-Mills Institute Has Come to Stay,” “President Atta-Mills: A Reluctant Politician and National Hero,” “The Story of Asomdwe Park,” “My Sierra Leone Experience,” among other topics.

Justice Dotse said the book exemplified the positive impact of the late Professor John Evans Atta Mills, Ghana’s former President, on the political scene.

He said that the late Prof Mills leadership contributed a lot of decency and simplicity to the country’s governance system, which should be emulated.

Justice Dotse reflected on the late Prof Mills achievements in providing opportunities for the youth to serve in his government.

He advised the youth to persevere to achieve their aspirations and not to get distracted by challenges on their path to success.

Justice Dotse commended the author for staying true to the late Prof Atta-Mills’ principles by establishing an Institute to carry on his legacy.

Mr Anyidoho, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Atta-Mills Institute, said the book covered his experiences, political insights, and the journey of faith.

He hoped to inspire readers and generate meaningful conversations about Ghana’s political landscape and future.

The book features a foreword by the late Atta Mills, who served as President of Ghana from January 2009 to July 2012.

“This book reflects my unwavering beliefs, experiences, and dedication to the progress of our nation. I hope ‘Uncompromising Thoughts’ will serve as a catalyst for thoughtful dialogue and active participation in our democratic process,” he said.

Dr Kwame Akuffo Ntow, a distinguished academic who reviewed the book, said it gave an account of deeply rooted events in the country’s political system.

GNA

