Dr Bawumia to tour all 15 Constituencies in Upper East

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Bolgatanga, July 25, GNA-Alhaji Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, Vice President and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is scheduled to embark on a campaign tour of the 15 constituencies of the Upper East Region.

He would use the tour, scheduled to begin from July 26 to July 30, 2024, to interact with chiefs and people in the respective Constituencies as part of strategies to galvanize votes in the upcoming elections.

Mr. Peter Ayinbisa Ayamga, the Upper East Regional Communications Director of the NPP, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the visit, recalled that Alhaji Dr Bawumia’s last visit to the Region in May 2024, he interacted with the Clergy, Traditional Authorities, Miners and the youth in a programme dubbed “Youth Connect”.

He said: “This particular visit will be in the Constituencies and in every Constituency, the Parliamentary Candidate there will have a programme line up.

“In the Bongo Constituency for example, the Parliamentary Candidate says he should pay a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of the Bongo Traditional Area, seek his blessings and share with the Chiefs and Elders his plans for the country,” Mr. Ayamga said.

According to him, per the itinerary by the various parliamentary candidates, the Flagbearer would hold various engagements including rallies in the Constituencies to share his vision with Constituents, and appeal for their votes to retain the NPP in power

Asked if Alhaji Dr Bawumia would commission any completed project under the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) project in the Constituencies, the Communications Director said, “Where there will be need to commission a project, he would take advantage to do so and hand over for use.”

The planned programme for the Flagbearer, shared with the GNA by Mr. Atia Figo Awonekai, the Parliamentary Candidate for the Bolgatanga Central Constituency, Dr Bawumia would on the last day of his tour, interact with traders in the Bolgatanga market.

He would proceed to hold engagements at the Tindonmolgo Tindaana’s house, the Jubilee Park and the Bolgatanga Technical University campus under the ‘Bawumia Community Connect’ and ‘Youth Connect’ programmes respectively.

GNA

