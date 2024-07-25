Samira Bawumia donates medical supplies to health facilities in Oti Region

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah

Accra, July 25, GNA – Hajia Mrs Samira Bawumia, wife of the Vice President, has donated medical supplies to health facilities in the Nkwanta North and Biakoye districts of the Oti Region.

She made the donations to the Worawora Government Hospital and health centres in the Biakoye District as well as the Damanko Health Centre and CHPS Compound in the Nkwanta North District.

The gesture forms part of efforts by the Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects (SEHP) to improve the general health outcomes and promote universal healthcare among women and children in Ghana.

At the Worawora Government Hospital and health centres in the Biakoye District, Mrs Bawumia donated medical beds and mattresses, medical apparel, digital Infrared thermometers, earloop face masks, ⁠medical gloves, ⁠syringes, ⁠sutures, ⁠orthopedic sets, ⁠needles and drainage accessories.

Other items were ⁠medical drapes/liners, catheters, face shields, suction-non-conductive tubing, plastic medical basins, ⁠plastic forceps and ⁠dressing.

At the Damanko Health Centre and CHPS Compound in the Nkwanta North District, Mrs Bawumia provided medical apparel, nose masks, tabletop microscope, cotton wool, vital signs monitor, surgical emergency set (trays and wound closure tools), syringes, cleaning supplies, needles and drainage/irrigation.

The rest were masks, intravenous sets, drapes/linens, catheters, medical positioners, tubing corrugated supplies, sterilization tools and crutches.

Hajia Mrs Bawumia, in 2019, donated medical supplies and equipment valued at approximately GHc500,000 to nine health facilities in the Nkwanta North District and Nkwanta South Municipality, respectively.

She set up the Samira Empowerment & Humanitarian Project, a not-for-profit organisation, to improve the lives of women, children and youth in under-served communities across the country.

GNA

