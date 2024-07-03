Meta’s expansion of monetisation feature will create opportunities for Ghanaian content creators—Minister 

Accra, July 03, GNA – Social media giant, Meta, has officially announced the expansion of its monetization features to Ghana to provide opportunities for content creators to rake in money from their talents.

This follows days of rumours about Meta’s decision to expand its monetization features and include Ghana on the list of countries eligible for monetisation.

In a statement issued by Ghana’s Minister of Information, Ms Fatimatu Abubakar in Accra on Tuesday, said the new monetisation strategy would allow content creators in Ghana to earn a share of the revenue from Facebook’s in-stream ads, providing an opportunity for financial gains when Meta places ads alongside their content.

Additionally, Meta plans to introduce ads on Facebook reels, further expanding revenue options for content creators, the statement added.

“Later this year, these monetisation features will also be extended to Instagram, offering a broader platform for creators to benefit from their digital content, “it stated.

To participate in this programme, the statement said content creators must comply with Meta’s stringent Partner Monetization Policies and Content Monetization Policies.

The initiative aims to enable Ghanaian content creators to generate income locally from their online activities, enhancing their ability to effectively manage digital businesses/

The Ministry of Information lauded Meta’s investment and recognised it as a significant milestone in advancing Ghana’s digital economy.

The statement indicated that the expansion of these monetization tools would create new opportunities for Ghanaian talented creators and support the growth of Ghana’s digital economy.

The Ministry had expressed optimism about the potential impact of Meta’s expanded features, emphasising the importance of continued collaboration to promote digital innovation in Ghana.

GNA

