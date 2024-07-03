Ashai Odamtten hands over ICT Lab to Oninku Drive JHS 

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Tema, June 3, GNA-Mr Isaac Ashai Odamtten, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema East, has handed over an information and communication technology (ICT) laboratory and electronic library to Oninku Drive Junior High School.

The initiative forms part of the broader vision of the MP to intensify ICT education in the constituency and build the digital competence of both teachers and students in the area and the country at large.

Mr Odamtten said the facility was the eighth ICT laboratory to be commissioned in the Tema East constituency, stating that refurbishment was also done at three schools: Mante Din JHS, Manhean Anglican JHS, and Manhean Adjetey Ansah JHS.

He mentioned that Manhean Secondary Technical School also benefited from a smart TV, projector, and router for internet connection through the facilitation of the Israeli Embassy.

He said, “We are not just providing computers; we are interested in the future competitiveness of our students.”

Mr Odamtten, who is also the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the area, further noted that his office had liaised with Mr Gabriel Armah, the director of a coding club, to engage the learners on coding, research skills, and other ICT skills through the use of an electronic library platform that has numerous digital resources to make the laboratory friendly and functioning for the learners.

He expressed gratitude to Mr. Shaul Hamtzani, the General Manager of Flour Mill Ghana Limited, for supporting the project.

He reiterated the former president, John Dramani Mahama, the NDC flagbearer’s commitment to improving the educational sector, therefore imploring Ghanaians to vote for them as a team in the upcoming December general elections.

Madam Bernice Ofori, the Tema Metro Education Director, said ICT had become very important in the educational system, and it was laudable that the Tema East MP championed that course in the various schools.

Madam Ofori stated, “If you are living in the 20th century and you don’t have any ICT background, then you’re walking backwards instead of moving forward.”

The Metro Education Director appealed for efficient security to secure the ICT equipment from being stolen and appealed to authorities to give the school a facelift.

Mr Robert Kempes Ofosuware, Tema East NDC Chairman, commended the MP for the initiative and urged the school authorities to make maximum use of the facility.

Madam Theresah Kpontsu, the headteacher of Oninku Drive Number One JHS, gave the assurance that the facility would be put to good use and maintained for other students to benefit from it.

