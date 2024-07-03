Ato Forson Trial: Ambulance contract, tailored to meet the government specifications-Jakpa

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, July 02, GNA – Mr Richard Jakpa, a Businessman in the Ambulance trial, involving Dr Ato Forson, a former Deputy Minister of Finance, says the ambulance contract was tailor made to meet the government specifications.

He said this was because the contract was drafted by the government and not Big Sea Trading LLC, the suppliers of the ambulance.

Answering questions in a cross-examination led by Mr Godfred Dame Yeboah, the Attorney General, Mr Jakpa said the contract was reviewed by the then Office of the Attorney-General and approved for the government to go ahead.

Dr Forson, Dr. Sylvester Anemana, a former Chief Director of the Ministry of Health and Jakpa are charged with causing financial loss to the State.

The State later filed a nolle prosequi to discontinue the charges leveled against Dr Anemana, who is currently out of the country for medical treatment.

Dr Forson was granted a self-recognisance bail of GH¢3million for allegedly wilfully causing financial loss of 2,370,000 euros to the State.

He is also facing an additional charge of “Intentionally misapplying public property contrary to section 1 (2) of the Public Property Protection Act, 1977 (SMCD140).”

He said so for the AG to now say that a portion of the contract does not confer with the specifications should not be blamed on Big Sea but rather if there is any problem, AG should take the blame.

The accused person said the contract went through all the approvals, including both Cabinet and Parliament all through to the Public Procurement Authority.

He said all those approval processes went through due diligence to ensure that the contract adhered to all specifications.

But the AG disagreed with the accused person showing some documentation to indicate that approval was not given to Big Sea Trading LLC by both Cabinet and Parliament.

Mr Jakpa said the contract was drafted by the government and the evaluation for the cost was done by the government and after the Ministry of Health had satisfied itself that they were getting value for their money.

“That Parliament both NPP and NDC voted for the project according to their conscience after approving the technical specifications,” he added.

The Prosecution said 2.3million euros of the total same as profit was paid under the Ambulance contract to Jakpa and Big Sea that was why they did not deliver to the State the right Ambulances, but the accused person disagreed.

“What the AG is saying is false because the project went through various approvals, negotiations and the first proposal submitted to the government was in 2010,” he added.

Mr Jakpa said it was not true that Big Sea General Trading LLC received payment before the delivery of the Ambulances at the port of entry, adding that there was no payment made to Big Sea General Trading LLC on November 26, 2014.

He said the Attorney-General was interpreting the technical issues in the contract wrongly.

He said the letter from Madam Sherry Ayittey,a former Minister for Health of Ghana, stopping the production of the ambulances was followed by Big Sea General Trading LLC letter, informing the government of causing financial loss to the State.

The Prosecution said the Ministry of Health never requested from the Ministry of Finance authorizing the establishment of a Letter of Credit, but the accused person said there was an authorization through the legal opinion by the AG.

GNA

