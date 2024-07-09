Let’s uphold principles of equity, impartiality – Chief Justice 

By Dennis Peprah, GNA

Fiapre (B/R) July 8, GNA – Mrs Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, the Chief Justice has reminded the Judiciary on the need to uphold the principles of equity and remain impartial to maintain the confidence of the people in the justice delivery system.



She said the judicial service staff must also make the premises of the various courts friendlier to the people accessing justice delivery and to strengthen the justice delivery system.



The Chief Justice gave the reminder in a speech read on her behalf by Justice Gabriel Nene Kwao Mate-Teye of the Sunyani High Court at the inauguration of a new courthouse for the Fiapre Circuit Court in the Sunyani West Municipality.



Mrs Torkornoo advised the staff of the judiciary to endeavour to “treat anybody entering judicial premises with the utmost respect and dignity and to make the environment more welcoming for them”.



The Sunyani West Municipal Assembly funded the construction of the courthouse to facilitate justice delivery in the municipality.



Mrs Torkornoo said the staff of the judiciary ought to be embodied with the core values of the judiciary service, underlining the need for them to ensure that everybody access justice delivery without obstructions.



She said equity, transparency and impartiality remained a hallmark of the judiciary, and advised the staff to also protect the rights and liberties of the people, and further entreated them to work with humility and maintain their integrity as well.



“Your conduct, both inside and outside the court, has the power to shape lives, communities, and the fabric of society”, she said,.



Mrs Torkornoo expressed appreciation to the Municipal Assembly for funding the courthouse, saying it represented a steadfast commitment to upholding the rule of law.



Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister cautioned the youth against the get-rich-quick syndrome, popularly known as ‘sakawa’, and urged them to live decent lives in order not to find trouble for themselves.



She also urged parents to monitor the movements of their adolescent children and also endeavour to provide them with their adolescent needs so that they would not be lured into secret and occult societies.



She warned the youth that the law would not spare those who find wealth through illegal means, saying the “sakawa practice will not end you well, but rather ruin your future”.



Madam Owusu-Banahene commended the Municipal Assembly for the courthouse, saying it would greatly help facilitate and strengthen the justice delivery system in the municipality.

