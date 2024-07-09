Media must not repeat “Cook-a-thon Embarrassment”—Information Minister 

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah

Accra, July 08, GNA – The Information Minister, Madam Fatimatu Abubakar, has cautioned the media to exercise due diligence and verify every information received before publication to avert plunging the nation into chaos and embarrassment.

She cited the recent publication of a Ghanaian chef who organised a press briefing to declare himself as having been recognised by Guinness as the record-holder for cook-a-thon, which was published on major media outlets in the country without proper verification.

Madam Abubakar, in an interview with the media in Accra on Monday, described the issue as an embarrassment to the country and should not be repeated.

The Minister averred that if that scenario by Chef Smith happened within the political space, especially on election related matter, it could create serious conflicts or chaos in the country.

“The media has the responsibility to verify every information before publication…it’s dangerous to spread falsehood because it could lead us into chaos,” she noted.

Meanwhile, as part of efforts to decentralise government’s communication and inform the citizenry about the projects it had implemented, Madam Abubakar said her Ministry would embark on regional townhall meetings and exhibitions across the country, starting from the end of July.

The townhall meetings, she said, would bring on board regional and sector ministers as well as key government appointees to answer questions from journalists and members of the communities on government projects.

The issues would include roads, health, education, water and sanitation infrastructure, as well as local issues of concern to the people.

The regional townhall meetings and exhibitions would help to ensure transparency and accountability regarding government’s projects, with feedback for government.

GNA

