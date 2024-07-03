Let’s sustain national peace in the interest of our children—ASP Obeng-Manu

By Christopher Tetteh, GNA



Sunyani, July 3, GNA – The Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) George Obeng-Manu, the Staff Officer at the Bono Regional Police Command, says the country needs to preserve and strengthen the prevailing peace in the 2024 Election in the supreme interest of children.



He said a sustained national peace would not only facilitate accelerated national development, but also the proper upbringing, growth and development of children to become national assets.



“A peaceful society provides a stable environment, essential for child growth and well-being”, ASP Obeng-Manu, also the Manager of the Police Experimental Basic School in Sunyani, said at the graduation of the 2023-2024 Kindergarten batch of the school.



In all, a total of 53 children, made up of 27 boys and 26 girls graduated from the KG to the primary level at the ceremony held on the theme: “Voting for Peace is an Investment in the Future of Children.”



“Ghana sailing through another peaceful election would help create a future where children can thrive without fear of conflicts or war”, ASP Obeng-Manu stated, and called on the various political parties to remain decorous in their campaigns and ensure that their political activities did not disturb the peace.



Mrs. Selina Boatemaa, the Headmistress of the School, said the nation ought to do more to promote justice and fairness and tranquility and development and urged political parties to fight against vote buying.



Mr Ransford Antwi, an Independent Parliamentary Candidate in the Sunyani East Constituency, advised parents to channel much of their resources into the education of their children.



Mr Saed Mubarak, the Sunyani East Parliamentary Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), advised everybody to contribute towards conducting peaceful elections.

