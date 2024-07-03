Tamale Teaching Hospital’s oxygen plant shut down 

By Albert Futukpor, GNA

Tamale, July 3, GNA – The Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) has announced a disruption of oxygen supply at the facility following an emergency shut down of its oxygen plant.

A statement issued by the TTH in Tamale signed by Mr Emmanuel Donkor, its Director of Administration, said, “The Management of TTH wishes to inform our cherished clients and the general public about the disruption in the supply of oxygen at the hospital.”

The statement explained that “The oxygen plant experienced an unexpected technical challenge necessitating an emergeney shut down.”

It said, “In the meantime, we have arranged with other producers and sister facilities to meet optimal supply.”

It added that “Management is also working diligently to resolve the challenge. We reckon that this may cause inconvenience to clients and service providers alike.”

GNA

