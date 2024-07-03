AGI Energy Service Centre Concludes First-Ever Certified Energy Manager Training in Ghana

Accra, July 3, GNA – The AGI Energy Service Centre has successfully completed the inaugural Certified Energy Manager (CEM) training and certification in Ghana.

This landmark event, held from June 17 to 21, 2024, marked a significant step towards enhancing energy management expertise within the country.

A total of 11 participants from various industries attended the intensive five-day training programme.

The course was designed to provide comprehensive knowledge and skills in energy management, covering critical areas such as energy auditing, energy efficiency, and sustainable practices. Participants were engaged in interactive sessions, practical exercises, and case studies led by Ing. Olakunle Owoeye, CEM, CMVP, an experienced instructor from Nigeria certified by the Association of Energy Engineers (AEE).

The training concluded with participants expressing high satisfaction with the quality of instruction and the relevance of the material covered.

“This training has been incredibly beneficial. I feel equipped with the knowledge and tools needed to implement effective energy management strategies in my organization”, remarked Augustine Sarpong, a participant.

The certification examination for the CEM was held on June 28, 2024.

Successful candidates will receive their CEM certification from the AEE, gaining international recognition for their expertise in energy management.

Additionally, certified individuals will be eligible for a one?year AEE membership, providing access to a global network of energy professionals and continuous professional development opportunities.

The AGI Energy Service Centre is committed to promoting sustainable energy practices and improving energy efficiency across Ghana.

This first-ever CEM training in the country underscored the Centre’s dedication to building local capacity in energy management and contributing to national energy conservation goals.

“We are thrilled with the success of this training program and proud to have hosted the first CEM training in Ghana. Our participants are now better prepared to drive energy efficiency initiatives within their organizations, which will have a positive impact on both the environment and the economy,” said Baerbel Freyer, Chief Technical Officer at the AGI Energy Service Centre.

The AGI-ESC and AEE through its sub-Saharan body, Institute of Energy Professionals Africa (IEPA), signed a partnership agreement last year to bring AEE certifications closer to the doorstep of energy professionals in Ghana.

All programs are available for in-person or online training and examination in the country, with trainers and content quality controlled by IEPA.

Other certification trainings to be held by the Centre include Certified Energy Auditor, Certified Measurement and Verification Professional, Certified Renewable Energy Professional, Certified Water Efficiency Professional, and Certified Carbon Auditing Professional.

Others are Certified Industrial Energy Professional, Certified Lighting Efficiency Professional and Certified Business Energy Professional.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

