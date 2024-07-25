Leadership, strategic thinking required in dealing with Africa’s challenges — Ayorkor Botchwey 

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, July 25, GNA – Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has emphasised “leadership and strategic thinking” in dealing with the challenges confronting the African continent.

She said there were “resources and opportunities”, in the midst of the challenges, which could help create “a secure future for all Africans”.

Speaking at a seminar on peace and security at the Legon Centre for International Affairs and Diplomacy (LECIAD), she said it was important to make citizens on the continent “experience and enjoy the dividends of democracy”.

She called for “meaningful participation in governance” and opportunities for all citizens, stressing that citizens were “entitled to accountability”.

“Africa stands at the crossroads…While we face what appears to be daunting challenges, we have the resources and opportunity to ensure a secure future for all Africans…Leadership, strategic thinking and commitment are necessary if Africa’s collective effort is to bear fruits.

“Democracy promises better and we must deliver better…We must ensure that governance is synonymous with freedom from fear, want and indignity,” she stated.

With increasing youth activism on the continent, she said nations must “deliver better” on promises made to citizens.

Ms Botchwey highlighted the connection between peace and security, stressing that peace was “not just about the absence of conflict but the presence of justice, equality and shared prosperity”.

She cited the prospects of initiatives such as the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA) and urged leaders to make “bold changes and forge ahead with confidence” to make it a reality.

Delving into other peace and security concerns, Ms Botchwey urged dialogue with countries threatening to exit the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), indicating that the strength of ECOWAS lied in the “cohesion and unity” of member states.

“It is important to communicate clearly that we have a common destiny and, therefore, share a common interest with them in what happens in their respective states.

“No individual who seeks to break away from the pan-African project can be more pan-Africanist than our institutions for regional and continental integration,” she noted.

The Minister reiterated Ghana’s commitment to peacekeeping and conflict resolution within the African continent and beyond while championing “the principles of democratic governance, dialogue, negotiation and collaboration.”

Ambassador Miguel Bembe, Permanent Representative of Angola to the African Union Commission, urged stakeholders to join initiatives aimed at ensuring peace and security on the continent.

For his part, Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, Commissioner, Political Affairs, Peace and Security, also called for the “building and enhancement” of institutions for national security.

Dr Philip Attuquayefio, Senior Research Fellow, LECIAD, identified issues such as an increase in vigilante groups, the use of social media to mobilise the youth for political activism, and the use of technology by extremist groups as some “emerging and recurring” concerns on the continent which required attention.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

