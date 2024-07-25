Government resolves to fight human trafficking 

By Priscilla Oye Ofori

Accra, July 25, GNA — Dr Afisah Zakaria, Chief Director, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, says the Government has resolved to fight human trafficking.

She said under regulation 7 of the Human Trafficking Legislative Instrument, the Ministry was obligated to educate all classes of people as Ghana was a source, transit and destination country of human trafficking.

Dr Zakaria said this at the Media Launch of the commemoration of the United Nations (UN) Day Against Trafficking in Persons (Blue Day) in Accra.

The Day is celebrated every year on 30th July to raise awareness of the situation of victims of human trafficking and for the promotion and protection of their rights.

The theme for this year’s celebration is: “Leave No Child Behind in the Fight against Human Trafficking”.

Human Trafficking, also known as Trafficking in Persons is the criminal act of recruitment, transportation, transfer, harbouring or receipt of people through force, fraud or deception, with the aim of exploiting them for profit.

Globally, one in three victims of human trafficking is a child, and the majority of them are girls.

According to the Global Report on Trafficking in Persons by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, children are twice as likely as adults to face violence during trafficking.

Dr Zakaria said, therefore, it was imperative to increase awareness and community sensitisation to address the menace.

She said the annual celebration showed the Government’s commitment to fight human trafficking and protect the most vulnerable among the citizenry.

The Chief Director said in that regard, there were laws and regulations that prohibited and made it illegal to introduce someone for the purposes of exploitation, prostitution, pornography, sexual exploitation and forced labour.

Dr Zakaria said it was also illegal to advertise, publish or distribute pictures of victims.

She said through education and advocacy, children and communities would be empowered to recognise the signs of human trafficking and take preventive action.

The Chief Director urged the citizenry to report suspected cases of trafficking in any form as expected and mandated under regulation 7 of the Human Trafficking Legislative Instrument.

“Let us create a world where every child lives free from fear and exploitation, enjoying their formative years in safety,” Dr Zakaria stated.

Mrs Jacquie Oyimer, Executive Committee Member, Coalition of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) against Child Trafficking (CNACT), underscored the need for more survivors of human trafficking to be included in decision-making.

She recommended that the Government worked with Civil Society Organisations and care homes to develop a comprehensive database of survivors and provide a centralised platform.

That, Mrs Oyimer said would help survivors to access continuous psychological and material support for well-being and human trafficking advocacy.

She said more progress would be made if all efforts were rallied behind the proper implementation of the National Plan of Action to eliminate trafficking in Ghana, ensuring that prevention and protection were high as well as persecution increased.

Mrs Oyimer said stronger partnerships among stakeholders would also aid in ending human trafficking.

GNA

