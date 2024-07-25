National Rental Assistance Scheme benefits 2,074 individuals – Minister  

By Eunice Hilda A. Mensah

Accra, July 25, GNA – The National Rental Assistance Scheme introduced by the government in 2023 to provide loans to income workers has so far benefited 2,074 individuals, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, the Finance Minister, says.

He said this on Tuesday while presenting the Mid-Year Fiscal Policy Review statement in Parliament.

Government in partnership with private developers and the Banks, he said, was looking at building high-rise, reasonably priced accommodations within the cities of Accra and Kumasi.

In the coming weeks, Dr Adam said the Minister of Works and Housing would present the full housing reform package with the private sector at its core.

Under the National Flood Control Programme, over 1,000 kilometres of drains had been newly constructed, rechanneled, and maintained nationwide to reduce the impact of the perennial devastating floods, he said.

In addition, preparatory activities towards the construction of houses for households affected by the controlled spillage of the Akosombo Dam were completed following extensive engagement with stakeholders.

GNA

