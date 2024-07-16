LASMI organises BECE banquet for JHS 3 leavers

By Lawrencia Akoto Frempong

Tema, July 16, GNA – The Life After Salvation Movement International (LASMI) has organised a banquet for Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for Junior High School (JHS) leavers in the Tema Metropolis, encouraging them to live godly lives while awaiting their results.

LASMI, a non-denominational religious organisation, organises the banquet annually, intending to raise students who obeyed God’s teachings to achieve their destinies.

This year’s programme, which saw the organisers have a prayer session with the JHS leavers, was held on the theme: “Positioning for the Next Level.”

Mr Richard Offei Osae, a member of LASMI and an apostle at the Word Envoys City Chapel International, said the group also helped prepare the pupils and the senior high school students for their external exams.

He said the theme was to help participants position themselves for their future while awaiting their results to pursue higher education.

“If we do not organise them to educate, encourage and guide them in their paths as children, they would miss their paths, and the nation would in turn miss great leaders and innovators,” he added.

Mr Osae urged them to listen to counsel and guidance from their parents, pastors, and elders in the community to shape their lives and focus on God’s purpose for them.

Mr Kudjo Fianu, a teacher at Nii Adjetey Ansah JHS, said challenges such as financial constraints, peer pressure, and the lack of study materials put a strain on the academic progress of the pupils, preventing some of them from taking their studies seriously.

He encouraged them to learn a vocation or trade as well as be religious instead of using their free time to engage in bad company.

Mr Fianu called on organisations and non-government organisations such as LASMI to occasionally visit schools in the community to teach and motivate the pupils to dream big and work hard to have a great future.

Master Wisdom Sebbie Doku, a BECE graduate from Manhean Methodist Basic School, said an examination LASMI organised for them ahead of the BECE enhanced their critical thinking skills.

He urged his mates to help their parents at home, engage in reading, and learn a vocation while they wait for their results and school placement.

