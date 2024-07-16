ECG replaces stolen transformer at Bunso Police barrier

By Kamal Ahmed

Bunso (E/R), July 16, GNA – The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Limited has replaced a 100 KVA transformer which was stolen some few weeks ago at the Bunso Police Barrier in the Abuakwa South Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The new transformer, valued at GHS 71,000 would serve the Bunso Fire Service Station, the Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research-Plant Genetic Resources Research Institute (CSIR-PGRRI), Bunso Police Station, and the administration block of the University College of Agriculture and Environmental Studies, among others.

Mr. Emmanuel Halm, the Eastern Regional Communications Officer for the ECG, told Ghana News Agency in an interview that the theft incident caused a power outage in the area, however, electrical power has been restored after the new transformer was fixed

“Power supply was restored after the replacement of the transformer. The affected customers and institutions are now enjoying power and going about their activities smoothly,” he said.

Mr. Halm observed that the incessant attacks on ECG installations, posed a substantial threat to stable electricity supply in the region.

“Transformer thieves have developed the habit of vandalising transformers in some parts of the Eastern Region,” he noted.

He said, the practice of stealing and vandalising parts of transformers started last year and resulted in the interruption of power supply in affected communities.

Mr. Halm appealed to the general public to be on the lookout for and report suspicious individuals who loiter around their installations to the police for arrest and prosecution.

