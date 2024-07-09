Kadjebi township roads to get facelift

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), July 9, GNA-Roads in the Kadjebi township will see a facelift in some networks according to the Department of Feeder Roads.

They include; Kadjebi Lorry Park-KASEC, Okanta-Kuffour Junction, Jehovah Witness Junction through Akporsor Kordzi, Kadjebi Zongo via Estate, Kadjebi E.P Kpodzi through R.C Primary and JHS area, Nana Akompi Finam’s Residence to DCE’s Residency, among others summing up 11.2Km.

Mr Namoaley Christian, Oti Regional Manager, Department of Feeder Roads disclosed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after taking the necessary coordinate in Kadjebi township on Monday, July 8, 2024.

He said upon receipt of a referred letter written by the Kadjebi District Chief Executive, Mr. Wilson Kwami Agbanyo, he has been detailed to come over and take the coordinates.

Mr Namoaley, who was accompanied by Mr Daniel Kumi, a Geodetic Engineer, said the road would be given priority attention since it was an “urgent road” for the government.

Mr Agbanyo, thanked them for having the development of Kadjebi at heart and promised to follow up when they are done with their sketches and submit the design to the appropriate office.

