Construction work progresses on premix fuel automation system in Biakoye

Nkonya (V/R), July 9, GNA – Construction works on premix fuel automation systems site at Tapa and Bowiri Kwamekrom communities of the Biakoye District in the Oti region are progressing steadily.

The facilities, when completed would have central septic tank, individual toilets, bathrooms, polytank stands, fuel tanks and an office for all Landing Beach Committees’ sales points.

Madam Millicent Kabuki Carboo, Biakoye District Chief Executive (DCE) after a site visit to the sites to acquaint herself with progress of work said she was pleased with work done so far.

She said the projects, when completed, would increase efficiency and transparency, and eliminate the malfeasance associated with subsidized premix fuel sales.

Madam Carboo said the government paid 50 per cent of all premix fuel distributed nationwide.

She noted that the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development would provide outboard motor owners with bio-data cards to access the blend.

Madam Carboo said the projects undertaken by the Fuel Automation Ghana Limited were 50 per cent competed as at the time of the visit.

In a separate development, the DCE also paid a working visit to the Worawora Senior High School to familiarise herself with challenges facing the school and the necessary actions that need to be taken.

Mr Michael Damesi, Headmaster of the school, mentioned challenges being encountered including an almost collapsed culvert at the school’s entrance.

He said further rainfall could make the entrance completely impassable adding that incomplete classroom blocks, a complex hall, a food storage facility, power connections for new structures, tires for school buses and a science block required attention.

Madam Carboo noted that the contractor working on a 12-classroom block said the building was 30 per cent complete and was awaiting certification to resume work.

She said the school was yet-to-be designated as a science school and therefore lacked the necessary facilities.

“This poses a challenge for utilising the $30,000 Education Minister’s Award that the school received during last year’s NUGS handover ceremony”.

Madam Carboo said despite the setback, stakeholders were exploring options to create space for the labs to ensure the school does not forfeit the award.

She said the two wings of the unfinished hall complex would be promptly secured to enable management to store food supplies on-site.

Mr Kwaku Oppong, an old student at the school on behalf of a sibling, donated two sets of customized jerseys and footballs to the school.

