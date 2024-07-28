Jordan’s king, Biden discuss efforts to reach ceasefire in Gaza

AMMAN, July 27, (Xinhua/GNA) — King Abdullah II of Jordan and U.S. President Joe Biden, on Friday discussed efforts to achieve an immediate and enduring ceasefire in Gaza, and address the humanitarian crisis in the region.

During the phone call, King Abdullah underlined the need to end the war on Gaza immediately, and ensure the flow of sufficient aid through all crossings, while guaranteeing its delivery to civilians across the Strip without delay or hindrance, according to a statement by the Royal Hashemite Court.

On the situation in the West Bank, the King called for ending all unilateral measures and extremist settler attacks against the Palestinians, as well as violations of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem. He also stressed the role of the United States in helping achieve just and lasting peace in the region on the basis of the two-state solution.

For his part, Biden commended Jordan’s efforts to bolster the humanitarian response in Gaza, and stressed the U.S. support for Jordan as a key partner in efforts to enhance security and stability in the region.

GNA

