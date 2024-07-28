Obama announces support for Harris’ presidential bid

WASHINGTON, July 27, (Xinhua/GNA) — Former U.S. President, Barack Obama, announced his support for Kamala Harris’ presidential bid early Friday morning.

“Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend Kamala Harris. We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support,” Obama said on social platform X, posting a video of the phone call between him, his wife Michelle Obama, and Harris.

He vowed, “We’re going to do everything we can, to make sure she wins in November,” urging the public to join.

Obama, who served as U.S. president for eight years after winning the election in 2008, is the latest prominent Democrat to endorse Harris’ bid, after incumbent President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the presidential race on Sunday.

