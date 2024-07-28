Biden to announce Supreme Court reform plans next week

WASHINGTON, July 27, (Xinhua/GNA) — U.S. President Joe Biden intends to present a significant proposal aimed at reforming the Supreme Court on Monday, the Politico cited two people familiar with the matter as saying on Friday.

The plan is expected to include support for setting term limits for justices and implementing a binding code of ethics. He is also anticipated to advocate for a constitutional amendment that would restrict immunity for presidents and certain other officials. This comes in response to the court’s July 1 ruling, which determined that presidents cannot be prosecuted for “official acts” performed while in office, a decision related to a case involving former President Donald Trump. Biden has become more vocal in his criticism of the Supreme Court and its decisions. This includes rulings by the conservative majority that have revoked federal abortion rights, among other key priorities of his administration.

Implementing term limits and an ethics code for the Supreme Court would likely necessitate new legislation, which means the currently divided Congress is not anticipated to address this issue before the year ends.

The House is controlled by Republicans, while Democrats have a slim majority in the Senate. Furthermore, even if Democrats gain control of both chambers following the election, they are unlikely to achieve the 60 Senate seats required to overcome a filibuster.

