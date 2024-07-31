Giving back to alma mater is powerful force for positive change- Educationalist  

By Kodjo Adams/Naa Adjeley Lomo

Accra, July 31, GNA- Mr Ishmael Arthur, Principal, Asuansi Technical Institute, has encouraged old students to develop the habit of donating to their alma mater to propel positive change in the school environment.

That gesture, he stated, played a key role in investing in the future of the schools, creating an impactful legacy of excellence, and fostering learning environments for students to thrive.

Mr Arthur was speaking at the launch of this year’s second season of the Ghana Alma Mater Programme (GAMP) in Accra.

The programme is on the theme: ” Impact Through Give-Back: The Alumni Factor”.

He said the act of supporting one’s alma mater signified the strengthening of bonds with the school to complement government efforts in investing in education.

The contributions, through donations or mentorship, helped to create a positive impact on the beneficiaries for better learning outcomes.

“Contributions through knowledge or donations can help bridge the gap between school education and the real world,” he said.

Success stories of such interventions, he said, served as powerful memories for others to emulate in ensuring a conducive learning environment.

Mr Arthur said the initiative also helped the students to strive for excellence and reach their full potential in their academics.

He urged students to create a culture of giving back to their alma mater to sustain the programme.

“We must encourage the spirit of generosity and foster the sense of belonging and connections that transcend location for national development,” he said.

Mr Arthur said the impact of supporting one’s alma mater went beyond financial support, to a legacy of excellence and inspiration for the students to support in the future.

“By giving back to our schools, we honour our past, enrich the present, and shape the future of our schools,” he said.

He called on all to embrace the opportunities with open arms and make a lasting impact through collective efforts to develop the schools.

Togbe Dzidoah I, National Coordinator, GAMP, said the programme had the support and approval of the Ghana Education Service, Ghana TVET Service, the Association of Principals of Technical Institutes, and the Conference of Assisted Senior High Schools-Ghana.

The aim is to offer old students a compelling platform that broadly and competitively pools their financial contributions towards meeting their development support desires at their former schools.

He said the GAMP platform would be hosted on Chango, an all-new crowd-funding platform that provided unique donation links and guided prompts that would enable old students to make contributions into their school-specific programme wallets.

The amount contributed for each school will be credited into approved old student accounts after each season for the uptake of projects by the associations in their former schools.

The highest supported schools across the categories will be honoured as top performers each season in their categories at both regional and national levels.

Nana Baffour Awuah, Director, Pre-Tertiary Division, Ministry of Education, described the programme as a game changer and urged old students to continue to support their schools to sustain the initiative.

The overall highest supported school across the categories and the highest individual contributor will be declared as the Alma Mater School of the Year and the Alma Mater Personality of the Year.

Kpando Technical Institute won the best-supported category “A” School, and the overall highest-supported school for 2023, while Okonfo Anokye Senior High School (SHS) won the best-supported category “B” School, with St Mary’s Seminary SHS winning the best-supported category “C” School.

They were all presented with a cheque for GHC1200.00.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

