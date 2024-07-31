Election 2024: Shun activities that undermine road safety — Motorists advised 

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, July 31, GNA—Mr Martin Afram, Director of Planning and Programme, National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), has advised motorists to desist from participating in politically related activities that can undermine safety on the roads.

“As we approach elections, we know there will be series of activities such as political rallies, escorting the entourage of political candidates, and other events that call for motorcycle riders to do stunts. Let us desist from such activities because it has the tendency to undermine road safety,” he said.

The Director gave the advice on Wednesday during a Town Hall meeting with Motorcycle Riders Unions in Accra.

He said riders were key stakeholders in road safety, hence the engagement to ensure sanity on the roads before, during and after the elections.

Mr Afram advised them to be ambassadors of road safety and sensitise their colleagues on road traffic regulations.

Mr Daniel Wuaku, Director of Research, Monitoring and Evaluation, NRSA, said the road accounted for 97 per cent of vehicular movement involving passengers and 94 per cent involving goods.

He said the increasing number in motorcycle use had compounded road crash incidents, hence the need for more sensitisation and enforcement.

The Director praised the Police for the increased visibility and enforcement of road traffic regulations.

Mr Wuaku advised the riders to desist from reckless riding, jumping traffic signals, weaving through traffic, not wearing helmets and other protective gear, riding under the influence of alcohol or drugs, amongst others.

Dr Henry Bulley, Emergency Physician Specialist, Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, observed that during festive and electioneering periods, road crash incidents increased.

He said unfortunately, many of those riders involved in crashes could not afford their treatment and were on many occasions at the mercy of the hospitals or relatives.

Dr Bulley, therefore, advised them to sign up with insurance companies for support during such moments.

He said beyond the use of protective clothing and helmet, the riders should still endeavour to ride with caution because the protective gear could not guarantee complete protection.

Mr Mohammed Tijani, National Board Chairman, Okada Riders, said many riders were without protective gear due to their inability to afford them.

“These gears are very costly. You can spend over GH₵3,000 before being able to purchase these items. This is no justifiable excuse for them to ride without the protective gears, but they just do not have the financial means to do so,” he said.

He advised all commercial motor riders to register their motorcycles and ensure they were road worthy.

The Chairman urged the various leaders in the region to continue sensitising their members periodically to promote safety on the roads.

GNA

