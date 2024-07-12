Ghana’s seed challenges reflect broader national issues, belief systems — Dr Azinu 

Koforidua, July 12, GNA – Dr Amos Rutherford Azinu, Founder of Legacy Crop Improvement Centre (LCIC), has brought to light the nuanced complexity of Ghana’s seed challenges, attributing them to broader national issues and deeply ingrained belief systems.

He noted that the country’s seed system had its roots in colonial-era agricultural practices, and that after independence, the government established the Ghana Seed Company in 1958 to promote improved seed varieties.

However, he said the system had faced persistent challenges over decades and evolved from traditional farming practices to more formal structures.

Dr Azinu, who is also the president of the National Seed Trade Association of Ghana (NaSTAG) spoke in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, saying that “understanding our historical trajectory is essential to grasping the reasons behind our significant shortcomings.

“Since 2020, I haven’t attended stakeholders’ meetings on seed issues in Ghana due to my firm’s belief that it’s fruitless,” he stated.

But “This year, I began attending these meetings, and a pressing question arose – why isn’t Ghana’s seed system performing as expected,” he quizzed.

He itemized some key milestones after Ghana evolved from traditional farming practices to more formal structures post-independence.

These included establishment of the Ghana Seed Company in 1958 and the introduction of the seed certification programme in the 1970s.

He also mentioned the liberalization of the seed sector, allowing private sector participation in 1989 and passage of the Plants and Fertilizers Act in 2010, providing a legal framework for the seed industry.

Despite facing challenges with consistent implementation and modernization, the private sector has been perceived as being at the forefront of developments in the seed industry.

However, Dr Azinu challenged the dominant and compelling argument that perceives the private sector as the primary driver of growth.

“The analogy of comparing it to a weak VW Polo engine in a Toyota V8 automobile raises thought-provoking questions about its true impact and potential for progress,” he said.

He argued that Ghana’s private seed sector remained underdeveloped, with limited investment, a lack of incentives, and regulatory hurdles hindering growth.

He further stated that only a few companies engaged in seed production and distribution, resulting in limited competition and innovation within the sector.

He also cited poor management practices that have plagued many seed enterprises, and that challenges such as inefficient production planning, inadequate quality control, and weak marketing strategies were widespread.

He emphasized that the absence of professional training programmes for seed sector managers exacerbates these issues, while financial constraints posed a significant hurdle for the seed industry.

Particularly, he stated limited access to credit, high interest rates, and a lack of tailored financial products, all of which hinder growth and innovation.

He noted that, “These inefficiencies have led to the collaboration between seed merchants and government officials, giving rise to what is known as ‘TONATO’”

Dr. Azinu also said that while those institutions boast about their achievements, it was crucial to remember that sustainable development cannot solely rely on buying and selling.

He added that public institutions responsible for seed regulation, research, and distribution often lack resources and efficiency.

“The relevant bodies struggle with inadequate funding, outdated equipment, and insufficient personnel,” he said, and stressed that “Ghana’s seed system heavily relies on donor funding and initiatives.”

While this support has been crucial for introducing new technologies and capacity building, it has also created a cycle of dependence that hampers long-term sustainability and local ownership.

“In a sector filled with talkative individuals harbouring negative beliefs, some leading organizations operate with a beggar’s mindset,” he said.

Adding, “Seeking media attention for parochial interests, they risk leaving the industry’s history in the hands of mere advocates.”

Dr Azinu urged that the industry needed to take charge and craft its narrative, shaping a more impactful and self-directed future.

“These interconnected challenges have resulted in a seed system that struggles to meet the needs of Ghana’s agricultural sector.”

He noted that addressing these issues required a comprehensive approach involving public-private partnerships, capacity building, and policy reforms.

“In the sector, investments and talents can go unappreciated, and being a private individual in a public arena may result in unwarranted judgments,” he said.

“Meetings sometimes exclude voices with opposing views, despite their substantial investments in the industry. It’s a reality I know all too well!”

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

