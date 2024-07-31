Ghanaian online medical service recently launched, now #1

A feature by Lusiana Castiglione

Accra, July 31, GNA – Launched in March, Berry Health is an online medical service intended for the Ghanaian market with a focus on providing treatment for a range of conditions such as hair loss, dermatology, mental and sexual health.

Berry Health’s ambitious vision is centred upon an intuitive, customer-friendly website that intends to:

“Provide easy and affordable healthcare to everyone in Ghana regardless of gender, class, or lifestyle by overcoming shame and stigma.”

The company has quickly become the number 1 online medical platform in the country.

Prospective patients can access the platform via mobile phones or computers. Once they have created an account, they can speak to a doctor online, receive a personalised treatment plan and buy medicine directly from the website all at an affordable price. All medications will be delivered by the company nationwide.

With a burgeoning population of over 33 million, Ghana is certainly no stranger to technology, yet bridging the healthcare gap between the city, rural, and remote areas sits at the very heart of this innovative, high tech company.

Berry Health’s Director of Public Relations, Makafui Ayimey states:

“Many people choose to suffer in silence resulting in easily treatable conditions descending into chronic illness. Our aim is to offer consultation, diagnosis, and prescription services at the convenience of the patient whilst embracing industry standard confidentiality.

“In protecting patients and slowly working to face the stigma surrounding certain conditions, prescriptions are delivered discreetly to the patient’s doorstep. Essentially, our vision is to provide a seamless, hassle-free online consultancy circumventing the challenges of going from medical centre to hospital to pharmacy.”

Based primarily in Accra and London, the ever-expanding team is already reaping the benefits of a flourishing customer base, already boasting a 4.8 on Google reviews rate, with a satisfied customer, “H. A”, stating:

“I was really desperate till I saw it Berry Health and I don’t regret it going for it. My condition has really improved and am very happy. I found the medicines affordable too; I would recommend it to my family and friends.”

As Berry Health gains traction, championed by its wide range of doctors, IT specialists, conditions appear favourable for this well intentioned, aspiring company. Looking towards the future, Berry Health may have the potential to revolutionise the face of healthcare across Ghana.

Berry Health’s medical advisory council, consisting of medical consultants with over seven decades of combined experience in Ghana and abroad. Berry Health Medical Advisory Council: “Through telemedicine, Berry Health makes it possible for patients to receive top notch personalised healthcare from the comfort of their homes anywhere in Ghana, and medications via delivery. The company is streamlining outpatient care in a seamless and effective manner that improves the overall patient experience. Berry Health is truly remarkable.”

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

