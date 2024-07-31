Ghana-South Africa sign defence cooperation, training agreement

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, July 31, GNA – Ghana and South Africa have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on defence and training cooperation.

The agreement was signed at the end of a two-day close door Joint Defence Committee Meeting aimed at reaffirming the friendship and bilateral ties for the implementation and operationalisation of an earlier Defence Cooperation Agreement signed in February 2023.

The MOU was signed between the Militaries of the two countries on Tuesday in Accra.

Brigadier-General Winfried Dzandu-Hedidor, the Director-General in Charge of Training at the General Headquarters, Ghana Armed Forces, said it would foster collaboration between the Militaries of both countries.

He said a key area identified for cooperation at the meeting was training amongst personnels of both Armed Forces.

“This aspect is the defence portion that seeks to foster collaboration between the South African Defence Forces and the Ghana Armed Forces,” he added.

Brigadier-General Dzandu-Hedidor said the recommendations and ideas derived at the Meeting together with the MOU would foster peace and security in the subregion and on the continent.

Mr Kofi Amankwa-Manu, the Deputy Minister of Defence, expressed the hope that the emerging issues from the meeting would be carefully considered and implemented.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

