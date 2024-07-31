NHIA and Partners Launch “Free Annual Health Checkup” to Boost Healthcare in Ghana 

By Daniel Adu Darko

Accra, July 31, GNA- The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), led by its CEO Dr Aboagye Dacosta, has launched the “Free Annual Health Checkup” initiative to enhance healthcare in Ghana.

The programme is aimed at addressing non-communicable and chronic diseases, underscoring the NHIA’s commitment to preventive healthcare and ensuring widespread access to essential health services in the country.

At the launch event, held at the Kempinski Hotel on Monday, July 29, 2024, Dr. Aboagye emphasised the growing recognition worldwide of the importance of preventive healthcare measures.

He noted that early detection and intervention were critical in preventing severe health conditions, which could significantly reduce healthcare costs and improve quality of life.

“Our Free Annual Health Checkup” programme is designed with these objectives in mind, offering free comprehensive health screenings to identify potential health issues at an early stage for timely treatment and management,” he noted.

The first phase of this initiative, Dr Aboagye said, would provide a range of health services such as blood pressure testing, blood sugar testing, Body Mass Index (BMI) measurements, counselling, and referrals when necessary.

He added, “These services will be accessible nationwide at designated public and private health facilities, ensuring that everyone can benefit from the programme regardless of location or socio-economic status.”

“The initiative is open to all citizens covered under the NHIS and anyone with a Ghana Card, highlighting NHIA’s dedication to equitable health access,” he stressed.

Dr Aboagye acknowledged the collaborative efforts of various stakeholders, including the Ministry of Health, Ghana Health Service, Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG), Private Health Facilities, Teaching Hospitals, the Society of Private Medical and Dental Practitioners and Community Leaders for making the launch a reality.

He also thanked development partners like USAID for their support and dedication to improving public health in the country.

“The NHIA will work with its partners to ensure that they are well-equipped to deliver this high-quality screening. This programme is not just about testing, but it is about educating our population on healthy lifestyles and preventive measures,” he noted.

He urged all citizens to take advantage of the “Free Annual Health Checkup” to safeguard their health and contribute to a healthier and more productive nation.

The initiative, he said, was part of the NHIA’s broader strategy to enhance the healthcare system, expand health services, improve health infrastructure, and ensure that every citizen has access to the care they need.

He added, “The success of this programme is expected to pave the way for more innovative healthcare initiatives in the future.”

Dr. Aboagye highlighted the significant benefits of the initiative, including increasing life expectancy and reducing the cost burden of hypertension and diabetes, which are major drivers of healthcare costs.

“The NHIA aims to use this initiative to accelerate progress toward universal health coverage and achieve Sustainable Development Goal Three, which focuses on health and wellness.

Additionally, the programme is expected to boost NHIS membership and encourage predictive prevention,” he emphasised.

He mentioned that the initiative would also include nationwide orientation through the Ghana Health Service and other stakeholders to ensure that Ghanaians understood and took advantage of the programme.

He added that research, health education, and community engagement through the community and traditional leaders would be key components of the initiative.

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, Mr Joseph Cudjoe, Minister of Public Enterprises, highlighted the significance of this initiative alongside the Free SHS policy in improving the lives of Ghanaians.

He emphasised that investing in education and health was the best the government could offer its citizens.

He noted that the “Free Annual Health Checkup” would provide an opportunity for all Ghanaians aged 18 and above, whether enrolled in the NHIS or not, to access healthcare at any credentialed healthcare provider nationwide.

The Special Guest of Honour, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, represented by Nii Kwao Donkor, urged Ghanaians to embrace this initiative and promised support for the NHIA in sensitising the public about the programme.

Solidarity messages from the Ministry of Health, Ghana Health Service, Society of Private Medical and Dental Practitioners, and development partners pledged their unwavering support for the initiative, recognising the severe impact of non-communicable diseases in the country.

“The Free Annual Health Checkup is set to transform healthcare in Ghana, promoting preventive care and ensuring that every citizen has the opportunity to lead a healthier life”, they stated.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

