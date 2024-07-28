Experts advocate interventions to deal with phone addictions

By Muniratu Akweley Issah

Accra, July 28, GNA – Psychology experts have called for appropriate interventions to deal with phone addiction among the Ghanaian populace, particularly children.

Suggesting ways for dealing with the menace, the experts said appropriate rules, regulations and activities must be put in place to take the attention of children from phone.

The experts were speaking at a virtual seminar, organised by the Mental Health Authority (MHA) on the topic: “Conquering phone addiction: Sharing real life experience”.

Studies have proven that excessive use of cell phones could lead to anxiety and depression where persons addicted to their smartphones were more likely to experience mental health issues such as chronic stress and low emotional stability.

Some negative effects on phone addiction may include exposure to radiation, changes in cognitive ability, problems with social or emotional skills, problems sleeping and mental laziness.

Dr Amankwa Arthur, Deputy Director, Health Promotion, MHA, expressed concern as the situation had become bigger, considering the negative effects on addicts, adding that using the phone in the name of research and assignment had led to addiction due to exposure to pictures and videos, which he described as toxic to children.

He also identified poor family relationship and boredom as some of the contributory factors to the menace where children would find solace with the phone than having a quality time with the family.

Dr. Seth Mawusi Asafo, Clinical Psychologist and Lecturer at the University of Ghana, said though the contributory factors were enormous, it was necessary to build a broad range of activities for children and other persons affected to manage boredom to prevent the attitude of being on the screens very often.

Dr Asafo said moderation in dealing with the issue must be gradual, urging parents to be patient with their children in the curative process of getting children off the addiction.

Dr May Wulff-Caesar, A registered Member, Ghana Psychology Association, stated the need for parents to be technologically inclined to be able to have more control over devices of their children and be able to monitor activities on the phone.

“As parents, we need to introduce hobbies to our children which will enable them get off the screens in addition to extra curriculum activities that will keep them busy and away from the devices,” she said.

Dr Kristine Marbell Pierre, Head of Psychology, Mission Pediatrics, said though addressing the menace must be gradual and in moderation, stringent measures as well as extra activities must be put in place to deal with the issues, saying, “You can not take my phone when there is homework or dinner.”

She said rules must be set for kids on proper usage of the phones, particularly the timing and the right time to be with the phone as a means of overcoming the addiction.

Other participants expressed concern as the menace was aggressively becoming too much, urging parents to desist from introducing smart phones to their children at infancy, because they grow up to get used to it.

Parents were also urged to stay away from their phones as an example to their children to enable them (children) break away from the phones as well.

