Second Infantry Battalion inaugurates self-help building project

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Apremdo (W/R) July 28, GNA – Brigadier General Samuel Asare, the Commanding Officer of the Southern Command, has urged all troops to focus on their military duties and not to engage in partisan political activities.

“We have a duty to preserve the sanctity of the Constitution of the Republic and we must do so professionally,” he added.

He said as the country approached the peak of the electioneering season in the upcoming December polls, “we will continue to support our sister security services to ensure that peace prevails for development to thrive in our country.”

Brig. Gen. Asare gave the advice at the inauguration ceremony of a self-help one-storey facility for young soldiers at the Mauyoung Barracks at Apremdo in the Western Region.

The facility has 14 one- chamber self-contained rooms for the young soldiers, completed within two years.

The barracks regeneration project across all garrisons was a classic example of commitment of the government and higher headquarters to provide suitable accommodation to service personnel, Brig. Gen. Asare said.

The Command had benefitted from this project with 28 x 2 bedroom accommodation units in Myohaung Barracks and 4 x 2 Bedroom units at Sefwi-Wiawso.

He spoke against the poor maintenance culture that had left many state facilities dilapidated.

” Let us maintain the building properly for future generations to also benefit from it. If we are not able to take good care of the limited facilities and logistics at our disposal in the face of the prevailing scarce resources, we will be doing more harm to future generations than good,” he said.

He urged the soldiers to continue to work together and remain professional in their duties.

“I believe your professionalism is what has endeared you to the development partners gathered here today.”

Brig. Gen. Asare said the collective effort and support of the public and private sectors were needed to meet some of the logistical challenges of the Ghana Armed Forces.

“What we are seeing today does not only bridge the perceived gap between the Armed Forces and the public, but also strengthens our collective commitment to the defence and development of Ghana.”

Lieutenant Colonel Bondah, the Commanding Officer of the 2BN, was happy at the fortitude of the officers who were commissioned to complete the building.

He was grateful to the Command Head, development partners and the team for a job well executed.

