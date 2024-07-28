Fashion designers tasked to demonstrate high professional skills 

Accra, July 28, GNA – Graduates of Cosby 1 College of Fashion have been advised to demonstrate a high level of professionalism to succeed in their career growth.

The graduates have been urged to use the new skills to start their own businesses and create a new generation of fashion entrepreneurs who will drive the industry forward.

Mrs Esther Andoh Quansah, Acting Deputy Director, Edutech Division of Technical Vocational Education and Training, gave the advice at the fourth graduation ceremony of the College in Accra.

In all, 135 students graduated from the College after going through intensive one year training in fashion designs.

The ceremony is on the theme: ” Impeding Unemployment through Achieving Competence-Based, Creative and Entrepreneurial Skills in Fashion Industry.”

She expressed optimism that the competencies achieved during their training, would lead to improved performance and employability.

That, she stressed, was important because entrepreneurship was the engine that drove innovation and creativity for sustainable jobs.

“Creativity is the key to unlocking various potentials in an individual and the industry.

“It fosters innovation, allowing individuals to develop unique fashion designs and innovative solutions to problems in the industry.

“It encourages critical thinking, enabling designers to evaluate what they design, boosts confidence, embraces challenges, and develops a growth mindset,” she said.

Mrs Quansah said the fashion industry was rapidly changing and urged the graduates to take advantage of technology to transform and set the fashion industry ablaze.

“As you graduate today, let the slogan of your College, “School of Creativity,” be your tool in establishing your enterprise to showcase to the world and beyond,” she advised.

Mr Daniel Kwabena O. Cosby, Director, Cosby 1 College of Fashion, said the rationale for the establishment of the facility was to offer the youth practical skills to better their future.

The College, he stated, had tapped the experience of old students to be instructors and thanked parents for choosing the school to unearth the potential of their wards in fashion designs.

He said there was benefit in the fashion industry because almost everyone wanted to sew new dresses to look and be beautiful.

Mr Cosby advised the graduates to be dedicated to their work by respecting the deadlines for their clients without delay to gain more customers.

The Director urged them not to allow money to lead their work but to focus on their skills and attitude to generate the needed revenue for them.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

