Don’t follow political party campaigns blindly-NCCE tells youth 

Sunyani, July 2, GNA – The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) at the weekend advised the youth not to follow the activities of the various political parties blindly in the run-up to the 2024 election.



Rather, the youth must endeavour to study and understand the history, ideologies and philosophies upon which the various political parties were founded before they follow them.



Mr Benjamin Kyere, the Sunyani Municipal Director of the NCCE, who advised in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said that would enable them to make well-informed decisions and vote for political parties that could turn the economic fortunes of the nation around and thereby alleviate the plight of the people when they go to the polls on December 7.



He was speaking to the GNA on the sidelines of a student seminar on the topic: “Political Tolerance and Peaceful Coexistence in the Context of Election 2024: the Role of the Ghanaian Youth,” in Sunyani.



The Sunyani-based Center for Peace and Progress Advocacy Ghana (CePPAG), a non-governmental organisation that promotes social justice and equity, environmental wellness, peaceful coexistence and sustainable development, organised the seminar.



It was aimed at interacting with and reminding students of their role in the nation-building process as well as achieving violence-free Election 2024.



Mr Kyere told the students the nation’s fourth Republican Constitutional rule had seen steady growth and development, evidenced by the eight successive general elections as well as peaceful transitions from one elected government to another.



Notwithstanding, some challenges existed, especially over the development of political parties and their activities.



Mr Kyere explained that though Ghana had been touted as a success, worth emulating in Africa since her return to democratic rule in 1992 after conducting relatively free, fair and transparent elections, the country had its own challenges.



In previous elections, there were isolated incidents of violence, allegations of rigging and the use of intemperate language to incite violence, among others.



Mr Kyere said with about 50 per cent of the nation’s population being youthful, young people played a very active role in elections, however, advised the youth to remain watchful and not allow political parties to use them as a conduit to perpetuate political violence.



“If you want to follow the political parties then try and play constructive roles to support their political parties.



“Don’t allow yourselves to be used for acts that can mar or have the potential to mar the electoral process or don’t be at the forefront of prosecuting electoral violence,” Mr Kyere advised the youth.



He also advised the political parties and their functionaries to focus their campaign messages on issues rather than vitriolic attacks on personalities.



Mr Michael Gyasi-Mensah, Executive Director, CePPAG, underlined the importance of reminding and encouraging the youth not to allow themselves to be used as tools to foment trouble during the election.

