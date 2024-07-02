Election 2024: Freda Prempeh rallies support for Bawumia-Napo ticket     

By Dennis Peprah



Duayaw-Nkwanta, (A/R), July 2, GNA – Dr Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament for Tano North constituency, has appealed to members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to support the party’s Election 2024 flagbearer and his running mate to enhance the political fortunes of the NPP on December 7.



She emphasised that with the remarkable level of development achieved under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government, the NPP ought to win the General Election by a wider margin, and retain political power, and thereby “silence our opponents.”



With the choice of Dr Mathew Opoku-Prempeh, the MP for Manhyia, as Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s running mate for the General Election, Dr Prempeh she was very optimistic that “breaking the eight will be easier for us now.”



However, she told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Duayaw-Nkwanta, the constituency capital in the Ahafo Region that the NPP’s Election 2024 political victory could be achieved, only if the rank and file and all the party supporters rallied behind the “Bawumia-Napo ticket.”



The Tano North MP congratulated the NPP’s running mate, also the Minister of Energy, saying “Indeed Dr Opoku-Prempeh is the choice of the masses, if you descend down to the grassroots”.



Dr Prempeh said what made Alhaji Dr Bawumia’s choice the best for the NPP in the next general election was the fact that supporters from another political divide also admired Dr Opoku-Prempeh.



Just five months into the general election, Dr Prempeh reiterated the importance for the rank and file, supporters and all followers of the NPP to bury their differences and looked to the elections with confidence of “breaking the eight” mantra.



“Yes, our political opponents will try as much as possible to detract us in the electioneering, however, it is left to us as a great elephant party to concentrate on how we can break the eight and avoid them,” she stated.



Dr Prempeh said her confidence in Dr Opoku-Prempeh was very high, saying “with his hard work, charisma and proven record, combined with Dr Bawumia’s humility, integrity and sense of humour” as well as the support from the rank and file, the NPP would win the December 7, elections overwhelmingly.



On the electioneering, the MP said, “What we have to do is to concentrate on propagating our unprecedented achievements to the masses” for them to maintain their confidence in the NPP.



Dr Prempeh said, “We have to do that to send a signal to our political opponents that we have done much and performed creditably and even ready in the position to do more and to consolidate our gains under the next President Alhaji Bawumia and Napo’s government.”

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

