Bawumia informs NPP executive of his Running-mate choice  

By Christopher Arko

Accra, July 2, GNA -Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has informed the National Executive of the Party of his choice of Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, as Running mate ahead of the December polls.

A Party source told the Ghana News Agency that Vice President Dr Bawumia met with the national executive at the party Headquarters in Accra on Monday, which forms part of the nomination process and affirmation of the Running-mate.

This is after Dr Bawumia met with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin to inform them of his choice.

According to the source, the General Secretary under the direction of the National Chairman of the Party had sent an invite to the National Council and the National Executive Council (NEC) to meet on Thursday, 4th July 2024, to deliberate and take a decision on the selection of the Running Mate.

A Facebook post on Monday by Henry Nana Boakye, National Organiser of the NPP, said Dr Bawumia’s nomination “… awaits the decision of the National Council which is the final approval organ of the NPP”.

GNA

