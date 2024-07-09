Election 2024: No candidate should be restricted from campaigning – Minister

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Pusiga (U/E), July 9, GNA – Alhaji Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper East Regional Minister, says no candidate should be prevented from campaigning in any part of the Region in the upcoming 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

According to him, some people in the Bawku Municipality and its environs tried to prevent candidates in the impending elections from campaigning, and cautioned such persons to desist from the act, saying “We will not tolerate that”.

Alhaji Dr Salih gave the caution when he addressed Bissas at the outdooring ceremony of a new Bissa Chief, Kir Salifu Mahama Awinaba, in the Pusiga Traditional Area.

The Minister’s statement was hinged on the prevention of posters of the New Patriotic Party’s Flag bearer, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in some parts of the Bawku enclave, except for the Party’s Parliamentary Candidates and Candidates from other political parties.

“Information reaching us indicates that some miscreants are saying that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Presidential Candidate of the NPP will not be given room to campaign in this area.

“You can only close your ears and eyes, but nobody can prevent Dr Mahamudu Bawumia from campaigning. And nobody can stop any Parliamentary Candidate from campaigning,” he said.

Alhaji Dr Salih added that some politicians who wore NPP T-shirts with pictures of Dr Bawumia were threatened, “Please, if you continue to do that, it will be a threat to our infant democracy,” he cautioned.

He reminded residents in the area that Ghana was a democratic country, and that anyone who aspired for any position must be given the opportunity to campaign in any part of the country without any hindrance.

The Minister, who chairs the Regional Security Council (REGSEC), assured the people of the area that REGSEC would ensure that there was peace and harmony in all parts of the Region for all candidates to campaign.

On the importance of the Chieftaincy institution in nation building, the Minister said Chieftaincy could be used to mobilize the people for the development and commended the Chief of Pusiga for allowing the Bissas to choose from among themselves a leader.

Alhaji Dr Salih said there could not be development without peace and urged the newly enskinned Chief to ensure peace continued to reign in the traditional area.

“Pusiga has the potential of being a significant place in the Upper East Region, and it is my expectation that all of you will support Pusiga Naba to ensure that peace will continue to reign in this traditional area,” the Minister said.

He also commended the Chiefs and people in the Bawku enclave for maintaining peace in the area for the past three months and hoped that the same peace would be maintained for the government to add to the development projects in the area.

GNA.

