Bia West MP presents textbooks to Health Faculty of KAAf University  

By Simon Agbovi

Kasoa (C/R), July 7, GNA – Mr Augustine Tawiah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Western North Region, has donated more than 90 different book titles to the Faculty of Health at the KAAF University College at Kasoa in the Central Region.

The donation, done in collaboration with Louis and Friends, a non-governmental organisation, comprised 3,200 textbooks on nursing, midwifery, public health, medical laboratory technology, pharmacy, and physician assistant studies.

The MP, an educationist and council member of the university, was described as an ‘advocate of education.’

Mrs Constance Phyllis Puttick, Manager of Corporate Affairs, Academic Planning and International Relations of KAAF University, who donated the items on behalf of the MP, said the MP’s vision was for students to improve on learning by acquiring the necessary books.

The MP aims to grant scholarship to 100 students from the Western North constituency every academic year, and the gesture was to consolidate the founder’s initiative, she said.

“And so his vision as an MP is to see that tertiary students are equipped with the requisite books to gain the knowledge in their various fields of study,” she noted.

Mrs Puttick said the university had introduced an electronic library where students accessed e-books and urged them to utilize the library, study diligently, and replicate the MP’s gesture to help their peers.

The Rector of the University, Prof. Kobla Dei, received the items on behalf of the institution and expressed gratitude to the MP for the gesture.

He said the books would significantly improve the students’ knowledge base and practical skills, as the university trained quality nurses, midwives, and public health educators.

He pledged the institution’s commitment to maintaining them for the benefit of future students.

