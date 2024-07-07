Third Ormi STEM Fair held in the Volta Region 

By Agbaxode Emmanuel, GNA

Denu-Tokor (VR), July 7, GNA – The Most Reverend Gabriel Edoe Kumordji SVD, Bishop of the Keta-Akatsi Diocese of the Roman Catholic Church, said the Volta Region has many untapped human and material resources, which should be harnessed for its development.

“Volta Region is rich with very intelligent people, human resources, and intelligent students,” he stated.

Most Rev. Fr. Kumordji gave the remarks at the weekend during a durbar to climax the third edition of the Ormi Volta STEM Fair, held at the St. Paul’s Senior High School in the Volta Region.

Most Rev. Fr. Kumordji, who was a special guest, said he was impressed with the display of brain- power and innovations from the various participating schools.

“Today we are celebrating developing future engineers, but I will also add that we are developing entrepreneurs, who are going to change Ghana,” he said.

“Ghana still needs innovations that would improve society, places of work, and our homes.”

Most Rev. Fr. Kumordju was of the view that the talents and the technical display of the participating schools should be translated into reality in the various institutions.

“Some of the things you have made are things we need in our institutions, which would improve the livelihood of all in schools. So I pray that these small demonstrations you have made could be developed and used in your schools.”

He said intellectual property on the inventions should be registered for the participants to avoid pirating.

Most Rev. Fr. Kumordji expressed excitement about the knowledge, intelligence, and innovative abilities of pupils, who took part in the Fair.

“My goodwill message is also to tell you that we are behind you and we are hoping that your studies will not only educate minds but the hearts. That is why we say ethics and morality must come into your inventions,” he added.

Most Rev. Fr. Kumordji, however, suggested that the various projects could be given a perfect finishing so they could be adopted by industry engineers for multiplication.

He called for finishing and packaging of the products to make them fit for purpose and ready to compete on the global stage.

Most Rev. Fr. Kumordji commended the organisers, teachers, and participating schools for bringing out great innovations.

The two-day event was on the theme: “Developing Future Engineers Today,”

It recorded massive patronage from traditional rulers, academia, students, and industry players.

Awards, including the needed tools for the projects, were earlier presented to participating students.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

