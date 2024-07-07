Some 40,906 BECE candidates ready for BECE in Western Region   

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Sekondi, July 07, GNA – The Western Region is presenting some 40,906 candidates for the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), starting July 8.

The figure represents a female population of 20,682 and a male of 20,217 given credence to the fact that more girls usually achieved basic education, but more males precede to the next level of higher education.

Ms. Betty Etroo, the Western Regional Public Relations Officer, Ghana Education Service, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Sekondi that 1,455 invigilators had been deployed at the 132 centres created for the examination.

This involves 1,355 schools including 809 public schools and 546 private schools.

She, therefore, encouraged students to finish well by keeping to their books.

“I can trust that teachers have done their bit and yours as a student is to prove yourself. You are not to go to the examination hall with mobile phones or any foreign material.”

