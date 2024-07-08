BECE candidates promise to improve performance in Sissala East 

By Mohammed Balu, GNA

Tumu (UWR), July 08, GNA – Some candidates writing the BECE in the Sissala East Municipality have promised to reverse the declining performance of the BECE results in the Municipality.

Miss Bakuwie Safia of Egala Basic School told the Ghana News agency (GNA) at the Kanton Senior High School centre that she and her colleagues hope to do well not only for her school but also for the Municipality.

“We are hoping to get a single number and expect the things my teachers took me through, similar questions should come in the examination so that I can score single grade with my colleagues to reverse the low academic performance in the Sissala East since 2020”, she said.

Miss Bayugo Nasinia from Sakai Basic said, “I want to do my best and get the best results for the district, our teachers have also prepared us enough and we hope to pass”.

Her colleague candidates from other schools also promised to do their best to change the performance in the BECE as the Sissala East for the past few years had struggled to record a distinction or a single grade.

In an address to the students before the examination at the Kanton Senior High, Mr Fuseini Yakubu Batong, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) said those who have prepared for the aggregate six are capable of getting it once they put their minds to it if they are determined to make it they will come out with success.

“Your teachers have modelled you enough for the examination, which should spur you on to do your best and show to your teachers that the efforts they have put into presenting you are not in vain.

Your parents have provided for your needs today and it shows their support for your education,” he said.

He said education was the key to the development of the District and Ghana, which all stakeholders must put their hands on deck to reverse the fallen standards in the municipality.

“The reason the government has introduced the Free Senior High School, which is to ensure the continuity of your education at least at the secondary school level so that if you wish not to continue, you can apply the knowledge to do something for yourself,” he said.

He urged them, during the selection of schools, to select technical and vocational schools since people with technical expertise were required for the quick development of the country.

He advised the students to be disciplined, refrain from littering the campus and abide by all school rules and regulations.

Mr Godfery Baveru Kanton on behalf of the Municipal Director of Education told the students that

“It’s the start of a milestone of the beginning of your life since it’s a transition of the beginning of your future into higher education and I urge you to know the conditions attached to the examination,” he advised.

He disclosed that this time the directorate was taking care of the lunch of the candidates only but for breakfast and supper the students will need to provide their own meals.

Mr Cornelius Longyintuo, the examination officer for the Sissala East told the GNA that 1,258 candidates made up of 556 males and 702 girls were writing the examination.

He said, “We are more than prepared because materials are available, security is provided, and the only concern is that the pupils are going to be served only lunch and we were hoping they could have been served breakfast and supper”

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

