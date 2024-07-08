Basic Education Certificate Examination commences in Adidome 

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Adidome (V/R), July 8, GNA – The Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) has commenced in Adidome, in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region.

The examination started at 0900 hours with 23 schools converging at Adidome Senior High School, one of the designated examination centres in the district.

Madam Happy Tsifokor, the District Director of Education, urged the students to remain calm and focused, advising them to avoid examination malpractices and follow the rules and regulations guiding the exams.

She wished the students all the best in the exams.

Mr. Thomas Moore Zonyrah, the District Chief Executive (DCE), also encouraged the students to eschew malpractices, emphasizing the importance of hard work and dedication.

He expressed optimism that this year’s results would surpass the 72 percent pass rate recorded last year, aiming for a 90-100 percent success rate.

To ensure the students’ comfort and well-being, the DCE provided over 500 bags of sachet water and fuel for the vehicles transporting exam papers.

He also revealed that students affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage 10 months ago had received extra classes from experienced examiners to help them catch up with their peers.

Ghana News Agency (GNA) noted that one pregnant candidate was among those writing the exams, and further updates would provide more detailed information.

The examination process is expected to run smoothly, with experienced examiners and teachers on hand to ensure the students’ success.

GNA

