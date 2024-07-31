Bantama crowned champions of 2024 MTN Ashantifest Community Gala 

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, July 31, GNA-Bantama emerged winners of this year’s MTN Ashantifest Community Gala after beating Amakom 3-2 in the finals.

It was an eye-catching moment at the Dechemso Otumfour Park which saw fans rooting for their favourites with back-to-back jama songs.

The heated atmosphere shifted after the centre referee blew his whistle to start a game filled with emotions.

Both teams were solid in the early minutes of the game, creating some goalscoring chances to announce their presence.

Bantama went ahead in the 27th minute after Nana Yaw settled on an impressive strike to break the virginity of a barren game.

The lead however lasted for just over ten minutes before Amakom pulled an equalizer courtesy of Badu Kyeremanteng’s own goal.

The first 45 minutes ended 1-1 as both sides went through an emotional rollercoaster ride.

After recess, Bantama took over the game with swift passes and long balls into the opponent’s area to get back on track.

It was Agogo who restored Bantama’s lead after sneaking through the defense to fire a thunderbolt in the 47th minute.

Bantama kept dominating the game with their long passes and pacy movements, leaving Amakom in a defensive style.

The champions increased the woes of their opponents in the 60th minute with a brilliant strike from Rashid Metal who got his first for the night after several attempts.

Amakom however did not give up as they managed to get a goal back through Kwabena Boakye in the 80th minute.

The leaders defended their goal with their lives to end the game 3-2.

Mr Germain Nartey, Senior Manager, Brands and Communication, MTN showered praises on the teams for their professionalism and competitiveness over the period.

“The level of competition has improved as compared to last year and we are happy to host a bigger tournament next year,” he stated.

MTN, he said, was committed to sports development in the country and the Ashantifest was a way of giving back to society and engaging loyal customers within the region.

The winners walked away with a giant trophy, a cash prize of GHC20,000 and gold medals while Amakom, who finished second, received silver and GHC10,000.

The third-place game which was played ahead of the finals saw defending champions Ejisu defeat new entrants Adoato 4-3 on penalties to win bronze as the game ended one all after regulation time.

Berekum Chelsea’s Emmanuel Sarpong ended the tournament as the top scorer with five goals as well as the Best Player while Bantama’s Kwadwo Nimako was the Best Goalkeeper.

GNA

