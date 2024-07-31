Suspected ECG transformer thief electrocuted at Suhyen

By Kamal Ahmed

Koforidua(E/R), July 31, GNA – An unknown young man, reportedly in his early 30s, has died after allegedly attempting to steal a transformer belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) at Suhyen in the New Juaben North Municipality.

Mr. Daniel Kankam Twumasi, Deputy Director of National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), New Juaben North Municipal Assembly, told the Ghana News Agency and added that he received a call from Suhyen about a lifeless male body lying near a transformer.

He said a team of NADMO and Effiduase Divisional Police Command were swiftly mobilised and moved to the scene and found the body of the deceased body on the ground.

“Upon our assessment, it looks like he was attempting to steal the transformer, and in the process, he was electrocuted by the transformer, which led to his death,” he added.

The power distribution company’s installations in the Eastern Region have regularly reported of several thefts of its transformers and cables which was negatively impacting on their operations and service to power consumers.

He said the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Saint Joseph Hospital in Koforidua for pathological test to determine the exact cause of his death.

Meanwhile, the Effiduase Divisional Police Command has also launched an investigation into the incident to ascertain the cause of the death.

GNA

