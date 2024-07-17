Assin Central NPP launches ‘Let There Be Light’ initiative 

Samuel Ackon

Assin Foso (C/R), July 17, GNA- The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Assin Central Constituency has launched the ‘Let There Be Light” initiative to improve visibility during the night and beautify the municipality.

More than 1,200 street bulbs will be fixed, and broken-down ones, including accessories, will be replaced at an estimated cost of GHc450,000.

The programme is aimed at improving visibility during the night and to provide maximum security in the constituency.

Mr Godfred Nti Anewu, NPP Parliamentary Candidate (PC), noted that the initiative would increase visibility and enhance the security situation in the constituency to prevent the operations of thieves and miscreants, who normally operated in the dark for residents to work, move and go about their normal duties without fear.

He appealed to voters to vote for him to become the next Member of Parliament in the Assin Central Constituency.

Mr Attakorah Amaniampong, constituency chairman, was grateful to the PC for his bold decision to lighten up the constituency to reduce crime and improve security, describing it as ‘laudable’.

He appealed to the rank and file of the party to support the PC to carry out his vision for the Constituency.

GNA

