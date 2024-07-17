Court sentences mason, co-conspirator at large

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), July 17, GNA – The Hohoe Circuit Court has sentenced one Aporsor Samuel, a 40-year-old mason, to 10 years imprisonment on conspiracy to commit crime, attempt to commit robbery and causing harm.

His co-conspirator, Samanu alias landguard, is currently at large.

Aporsor, who appeared before the Court presided over Mr Michael Johnson Abbey on February 2, 2024, pleaded not guilty to the charges, was fully tried, found guilty and convicted accordingly.

The Court remarked that his sentence would serve as deterrent to others who wanted to commit similar crime.

Police Inspector Rachael Agyapomaa, Prosecutor, told the Court that the complainant was a motor rider residing in the Oti region whilst Aporsor Samuel was a mason resident, and his co-collaborator was currently at large.

She said on January 31, 2024, around 1300 hours, the complainant was at their “Okada” station when Aporsor approached him to pick him up with his Apsonic motor bike with registration number M 22 GD 1008 to Kordzofe, which he agreed.

Inspector Agyapomaa said while on their way, the convict asked the complainant to stop and pick his accomplice, which he obliged, adding that while moving, the riders told the complainant that they were going to take palm wine in a farm at Kordzofe and return to Likpe Bakwa cemetery, where they were digging a grave for their family member.

She said the complainant agreed and on reaching a section of the Kordzofe road, the convict asked the complainant to take them through a foot path, which he told them that he could not because the motor tyres were not in good state.

Inspector Agyapomaa said the complainant parked by the roadside and asked the passengers to go for the palm wine and come whilst he went and sat down by the roadside.

She said the convict then went and stood near the complainant’s motor bike and used his palm to rub the face of the complainant.

Inspector Agyapomaa said the convict and his accomplice suddenly attacked the complainant with cutlasses and started hitting him, adding that in the process of the attack, the convict swiftly moved to the complainant’s motor bike and put some key into the ignition of the motor bike in an attempt to spark the motor.

She said his accomplice and the complainant were struggling as the convict attempted to spark the motor.

Inspector Agyapomaa said the convict left the key inside the motor bike, joined his accomplice in the struggle and in the process, the convict and his accomplice inflicted cutlass wounds on complainant’s head and chin.

She said the complainant shouted for help, which attracted a witness, whom upon sighting by the two, took to their heals into nearby bush.

Inspector Agyapomaa said the witness seeing how the complainant was bleeding profusely, advised him to ride his motor bike to the nearest hospital for treatment whilst he informed the youth of Kordzofe to assist him search through the bush for the perpetrators.

She said the youth searched in the bush and saw the convict lying flat hiding in it, and he was arrested by the town’s search party.

Inspector Agyapomaa said the convict was then taken to the town and a pair of easy wear and a cutlass retrieved at the scene, was shown to him and he claimed ownership of them.

She said the convict was then kept in a room and the police patrol team was informed about the incident, which they proceeded to pick the convict up and brought to the police station together with the exhibits and an official complaint was lodged.

Inspector Agyapomaa said the convict in his initial investigation caution statement denied ownership of the pair of the easy wear and the cutlass while he admitted ownership of a black pullover and a pair of black sneakers retained at the scenes as the things he wore before the incident.

She said the convict told the police in his further statement that it was a revenge he and accomplice took, when the complainant and six others attacked him at Hohoe Zongo and inflicted cutlass wounds on him on January 1, 2024.

