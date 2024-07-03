Hohoe E.P. Church Youth Choir holds choral musical concert at Keta   

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Keta (V/R), July 3, GNA- The Hohoe Evangelical Presbyterian (EP) Church Youth Choir in collaboration with their Keta branch of the Church has held a night of choral music and praise at Keta

The three-day programme was part of the Church’s extended activities to mark the 20th-anniversary celebration of the Hohoe EP Youth Choir.

Mr. Benjamin Kwame Homadzi, President of the Hohoe EP Youth Choir disclosed to the Ghana News Agency that the program was aimed at sharing love with their sister churches and groups through singing.

“This we believe, would not only foster good relationships but would also help to build networks among the youth for future opportunities.”

Reverend Mrs Ruby Biekro-Holm, the resident Pastor of the Keta E.P. Church, said the visit was a memorable one that would go a long way to create strong relationships between the various churches.

In her closing remarks, she thanked the visitors for honouring her congregation for such a prestigious programme.

The musical concert which was held at the Keta EP church auditorium, also had about five sister youth choirs performing on the night.

Christian Youth Builders (CYB), Church Choir, and the host, Keta EP Church performed on the night.

Others include Voices of Winners from Keta Global Evangelical Church, Youth choirs from Winners Chapel-Keta, and International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), all performing.

They performed varieties of both choral and contemporary gospel music coupled with beautiful dance performances.

Earlier, the visiting church from Hohoe toured some tourist centres in the area including, the Atorkor Slave Market, Fort Prinzenstein, and Woe Light House with some fun games and other activities.

Present at the programme were Rev. Jones Golomeke, Keta District Pastor, EP Church, Mr Eyram Amu, Presbyter and Music Director of the Keta Global Evangelical Church, and other leaders from the various performing groups.

A Thanksgiving Church Service after which the team departed back to Hohoe.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

